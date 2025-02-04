Rep. Andrew Harris (R-MD 1st District) sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his Washington visit amid attempts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

In the letter, Harris noted his support for the Knesset's decision that the Knesset of Israel strongly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

According to Israel Hayom, the letter notes how Israel has overcome terrible tragedy and emerged in an inspiring way. Harris talks about how many Representatives have visited the Israeli communities on the Gaza border and witnessed the horrors firsthand, and believe that such an invasion must never happen again.

Harris cited the Knesset's decision that establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of the land of Israel would pose an existential threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Arab conflict, and destabilize the region.

He supported the decision, saying that as a Member of Congress, he is committed to standing with Israel firmly, especially following the war that began on October 7.

The letter emphasizes that the people of Israel have a historical and national right to the land of Israel, from the river to the sea, and that Harris is for a strong Israel and strongly opposes the introduction of any such terrorist entity that could threaten Israel's integrity, especially in the heart of its biblical homeland.