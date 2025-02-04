February 2, Gush Etzion: Data has just been released of a new survey conducted to measure support of Jewish Sovereignty over all or some of Judea and Samaria. The survey examined the Israeli public's views regarding sovereignty versus a Palestinian state, sovereignty versus the option of peace with Saudi Arabia, and more.

68% of respondents agree to sovereignty in some form. Of the 68% of respondents that agree to sovereignty:

25% support sovereignty over the entire area and promoting Arab migration,

20% support applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and areas that are Jewish communities today together with their surrounding areas.

10% support sovereignty over the entire area while leaving Arab settlement blocs, and

10% support applying sovereignty only over Area C.

Regarding the question of their stance on a Palestinian Arab state in light of the Simchat Torah massacre events, 71% oppose a Palestinian state. 59% of respondents opposed a Palestinian state in the past and still oppose it today, and 12% supported it in the past but have changed their mind. Meanwhile, 25% supported it in the past and still support, and only 4% opposed in the past but support today.

More than half (we need to put in the percent) of the respondents said that they oppose a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia if it is conditional upon the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state. (39% support such an agreement, and 8% have no opinion.)

80% of the Israeli public support US President Trump’s initiative to advance voluntary migration for Gaza residents. (Only 10% oppose, and another 10% have no opinion on the matter.)

The survey also examined the ranking of the benefits of sovereignty in the eyes of the Israeli public. In first place is security and regional stability (42%), second is Jewish identity and historical connection (16%), and in third place (9%) is strengthening Israel's diplomatic and political arguments.

The survey was conducted by Direct Polls on behalf of the Sovereignty Movement and Pulse of Israel . Direct Polls is a data and strategy firm specializing in politics, public policy, crisis management, and public affairs, that provides data-driven insights.

Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover, co-chairs of the Sovereignty Movement added "The Sovereignty Movement is very pleased with the results of the poll, which reflect the health of the nation and the awakening from the illusion of peace through a Palestinian state. The Israeli public now understands that only sovereignty is the plan that will bring security and regional stability."

Avi Abelow, the CEO of Pulse of Israel, said: “It is quite clear that the Israeli people are looking for our leaders to stand up and work with President Trump and his administration to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria because Israelis have realized that Arab self-rule in Judea and Samaria is an existential danger to all of our lives, as it was in Gaza. Sovereignty is also the best application of President Trump's "peace through strength" doctrine against an enemy that educates its children to kill Jews and destroy the Jewish state of Israel. The goal of the Palestinian Authority is the same as Hamas; it is time Israel acts in our interests based on this understanding"

The findings were made public just in time for Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit with President Trump this Tuesday. Avi added, "The PM can now go to the President of the United States with a clear statement that this is the will of the people of Israel."

**The survey was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Zuriel Sharon through Direct Polls Ltd. on behalf of the Sovereignty Movement and the Pulse of Israel on January 29, 2025, using a digital system combined with a panel. It was conducted among 504 adult respondents (18+), representing a representative sample of the general population in Israel. The statistical margin of error is ±4.4% with a 95% confidence level.