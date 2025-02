Adi Bonzel, the younger sister of Staff Sergeant Amit Bonzel, a commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit who fell in Gaza, completed the IDF's Social Worker's Training Course on Monday and will serve in her late brother's unit.

At the graduation from the course, her father, Itzik, presented her with Amit's beret and the two burst into tears. "Amit's beret is now yours - wear it with pride," the father said.