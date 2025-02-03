After landing in Washington on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of social media site X, who also recently began his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration.

According to a report in Channel 14 News, also taking part in the meeting was David Sacks, who was appointed by Trump as the White House AI and Crypto czar. During the lengthy meeting, the report said, the Prime Minister requested and secured cooperation from both Musk and Sacks on all matters related to artificial intelligence, for a full partnership between the US and Israel in this field.

The Americans are set to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence, and Israel is expected to join this massive investment and agreement.

Additionally, it was reported that, at the conclusion of the meeting, the trio formulated a working plan for the near future and the longer term for integrating Israeli forces into American programs. The meeting is expected to benefit Israel's cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence industries for years to come.