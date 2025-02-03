Since its founding in the wake of the Holocaust, Israel has been seen by those who love freedom and justice as a “light” unto the nations, an uncanny progenitor of what it means to be brought low and to rise up again from the ashes. If this perception of Israel is true, and I believe that it is, then how Israel now chooses to deal with Islam’s most shamelessly sadistic barbarism may yet set an absolutely necessary example to other nations.

After Israel receives the very last living hostages and the very last corpse is set free — it must do the unthinkable: Totally destroy Hamas and remove its active supporters in Gaza, finally take over the Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria (aka the 'West Bank'), and create a sufficient zone of safety between itself and Hezbollah in Lebanon. (Please note I am not suggesting that men like Khaled Abu Toameh or Bassem Eid be ethnically cleansed or exiled.)

Israel must try, one last time, as must the Trump administration, to persuade other Muslim countries to grant asylum to the allegedly “innocent” Gazans, perhaps even the type of Gazan who mercilessly mobbed, jeered, and menaced, the sole, lone, young Israeli woman on her way to the Red Cross truck, a woman who’d spent 482 days in solitary, in addition to being starved, deprived of oxygen, sunlight, and medical attention, and who suffered God knows what other abuses.

Perhaps other Muslim countries will choose the more “innocent” of Gazans, such as the women who kept the Israeli hostages as food-deprived domestic slaves; or those who were employed by UNRWA and who also starved and hid them — and did God-only-knows what else to them.

If Israel obtains a total military victory (as so many other experts far more knowledgeable than myself have long been calling for); if Israel rids itself of the most hate-filled Jihadists, at least those Jihadists who hug its borders, or who function as fifth-columnists within, imagine the example this might set for Europe, the United States, Canada, and India, all countries or regions that are dealing, or will eventually have to deal, with the growing Islamist hatred that Israel has faced for more than half a century.

I have long believed that Europe is reaping its karmic destiny. This has not filled me with joy, only sorrow. What I mean is this: For two millennia, Europe persecuted and exterminated its peaceful, productive, and often highly assimilated Semites — the Jews. For a variety of reasons, including greed, guilt, and multiculturalism which functioned as “soft” racism, it has now inherited quite a whirlwind.

Europe is now faced with violent, parasitic, and non-productive Islamists, who make up the largest number of pedophile rape traffickers in the UK; who stab, car-ram, behead, and shoot down anti-Islamist dissidents, free thinkers, and civilians (but especially Jews in the UK and France); conduct Jew-hunts in Holland; shoot up Christmas markets and gang-grope large groups of women in Germany and in Sweden; and forcibly veil, forcibly marry, and honor kill their own girls and women — especially those who wish to lead Western lives.

In addition, those Europeans whose ancestors came from Muslim countries, especially second and third generation descendants, excel in training and exporting jihadists from Italy, Belgium, the UK, etc. to other European countries — and to join the worst Jihadists abroad in the Middle East and central Asia.

Europe has failed to stop this. It has only very rarely deported such Jihadists back to their countries of origin. Yes, I know, this is a treacherously complicated business. Will those countries of origin take them? With what can Europe afford to bribe or threaten them into doing so? And what if the jihadist is a native-born citizen?

Imprisoning Jihadists Encourages Hostage Taking

Just as Israel must now urgently reconsider its policy of housing, feeding, educating, providing medical and dental care, and allowing five prayer sessions daily to terrorists with blood on their hands for life — so must European countries.

There are so many good arguments against the death penalty, at least in America: the state might end up executing an innocent man; only “marginalized” classes of perpetrators are executed, not the more favored classes; and, the death penalty also turns We, the People into murderers as well. Our tax dollar pays for everything, the years of appeals — up to and including what goes on in the death chamber.

But those Jihadists whom Israel jails for life are inevitably going to be exchanged for Israeli civilians, guest workers, and IDF soldiers who’ve been kidnapped and held hostage. The only way to put a stop to such an unequal and immoral exchange, is to institute a death penalty for Jihadi terrorists. Yes, conduct a trial. Yes, consider the evidence. Yes, have a judge or a jury decide a sentence. And if proven guilty — execution, not a life sentence. And yes, if caught in the act — “elimination” on the spot, which is how Israelis now phrase it.

America faces a similar problem. The difference is that our actual and potential Jihadist population is much smaller than Europe’s because our Muslim demographic is much smaller.

If the reader thinks that I am a “racist Islamophobe” for saying so — please note that I work with Muslim dissidents daily; I’ve conducted four studies about honor killing which has allowed me to submit affidavits on behalf of mainly Muslim or ex-Muslim girls and women in flight from being honor killed and who are petitioning for asylum in America; have co-led a feminist team which, in 2021, rescued 398 girls and women from Afghanistan; and co-founded, together with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Yasmine Mohammed, and Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, among others, an anti-Islamist Coalition which stands for post-Enlightenment values and practices, for Israel and against Jihad. (READ MORE: ICC Fails Afghan Women. Filmmakers Step In.)

Israel, as ever, should lead the way. President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu must strategize a way in which Gaza is emptied of potential and active Jihadists. The problem of dealing with a non-stop and never-ending series of Oct. 7ths should not be Israel’s alone to bear. The world should find ways to eliminate the possibility of such an atrocity ever happening again. The entire world should bear the burden of at least trying to re-educate those who have been lured into violent barbarism.