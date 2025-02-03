US President Donald Trump spoke with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon about a variety of issues including Israel and the chances of the ceasefire holding.

Based on a previous statement about Israel's size, the President was asked if he would support the annexation of Judea and Samaria by Israel. While he did not answer the question directly, he said: "It certainly is a small country in terms of land." He demonstrated how small Israel is compared to the rest of the region using his pen.

"It's a pretty small piece of land, and it's amazing that they've been able to do what they've been able to do when you think about it. There's a lot of good, smart brainpower, but it is a very small piece of land," he added.

Trump was also asked about the chances of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, to which he answered: "I have no assurances that it will hold. I've seen people brutalized, nobody's ever seen anything like it. No, I have no guarantees that the peace is going to hold."

He referred the reporter to his Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, who noted: "It's holding so far and we're certainly hopeful. That's the President's direction: get the hostages out, save lives, and come to hopefully a peaceful settlement. So far it's holding."

President Trump is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in his first meeting with a foreign leader since the inauguration. During the meeting, the two will discuss several matters including negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal.