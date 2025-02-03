Arbel Yehud, who was released from Hamas captivity last week, published on Monday her first post on social media since being released.

Yehud, whose partner, Ariel Cunio, is still in captivity, wrote: "I ask everyone to continue the struggle and not let up. When Ariel, Sasha, David, and all our loved ones return home - we can be free to heal."

Yehud was abducted on October 7th from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz together with her Cunio, his brother David, and her friend Alexandre Sasha Troufanov.

Yehud, 29, was held in isolation for 482 days. The first time she met another Israeli was on the day the Islamic Jihad terror group united her with Gadi Mozes, who was released together with her.