In recent years, the discussion surrounding the future of Judea and Samaria—often referred to misleadingly as the 'West Bank'—has gained heightened attention. The notion of building and settling in these territories remains a highly controversial issue, one that evokes deep emotions and passionate debate. While critics argue that constructing Jewish communities in the area threatens peace and exacerbates conflict, proponents of expanding construction view it as a vital component of Israel’s national identity, security, and long-term stability.

As we enter a new phase in both regional and global geopolitics, the importance of establishing strong, sustainable communities in Judea and Samaria has never been more pressing. To understand why, we must consider both historical and contemporary perspectives.

The Historical Context: A Right to Return to the Land

The Jewish people’s connection to Judea and Samaria is not a modern invention or a recent political maneuver. These lands are central to the ancient history of the Jewish people, where much of the biblical narrative unfolded. Jerusalem, Hebron, and Bethlehem are not just important cities for Israel today—they are landmarks of Jewish heritage that have been at the heart of Jewish identity for millennia.

Following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Jews were denied access to these territories when Jordan occupied Judea and Samaria from 1948 to 1967. During that time, Jewish heritage sites were destroyed or desecrated, and Jews were prohibited from visiting holy places. In 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel took control of Judea and Samaria, restoring Jewish access to these critical areas.

Rebuilding and resettling these areas, then, is not merely an act of expanding Jewish presence in the land, but also a reclamation of historic rights. For many, it is a fulfillment of a long-overdue return to ancestral lands, reinforcing the Jewish people's unbroken connection to their biblical heartland.

Security Concerns: A Shield for Israel’s Survival

From a security standpoint, the strategic importance of Judea and Samaria cannot be overstated. This region serves as a natural barrier to Israel’s central heartland, and its control offers Israel critical leverage in the face of potential threats. The high ground of Judea and Samaria overlooks Israel's densely populated coastal plain, and without a strong presence in these areas, Israel would be left vulnerable to attack from hostile neighboring states or terrorist groups.

The security risks inherent in vacating Judea and Samaria are real and significant. Historical precedents, such as the 2005 Gaza "Disengagement", serve as a grim reminder of the dangers of relinquishing land. The pullout from Gaza left a vacuum that was quickly filled by Hamas, leading to an escalation in violence, rocket attacks, and instability.

In this context, building and settling in Judea and Samaria is more than an ideological position; it is a necessary measure to ensure Israel’s security and safeguard its people from the strategic vulnerabilities that could arise if these territories were handed over to entities that harbor hostile intentions.

A Political Reality: The Changing Landscape

Globally, the political landscape is shifting. In recent years, certain Arab nations, such as the UAE and Bahrain, have moved toward normalizing relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords. This unprecedented diplomatic shift signals a growing acceptance of Israel in the Middle East, and reflects a broader recognition of Israel’s right to exist and thrive.

At the same time, it is clear that the Palestinian Arab leadership has not shown a willingness to make peace. The ongoing violence and incitement from Palestinian Arab groups like Hamas and the Palestinian Authority continue to demonstrate the fragility of any peace process.

In this context, Israel must make strategic decisions about how best to manage its security and its territorial claims. While the possibility of a negotiated peace with the Palestinian Arabss remains on the table, it should not come at the cost of Israel’s sovereignty over areas God promised to the Jewish nation, and that are integral to its secure future.

Moral and Legal Considerations

Some argue that Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is illegal under international law. However, the legal argument is far from clear-cut. Judea and Samaria was never recognized as the sovereign territory of a Palestinian state, as there has never been such a state. The notion that the land belongs to the Palestinian Arabs is disputed and not definitive, as international critics would suggest (See Prof. Eugene Kontrovich on the subject here).

Furthermore, the Jewish people’s historical connection to the land, combined with their legal right to live and build there, forms a compelling moral and legal argument for building communities. The assertion that Israel has no right to establish communities in Judea and Samaria disregards the deep ties between Jews and these lands, as well as the historical reality of Jewish presence in the region long before the establishment of modern Arab states.

Conclusion: A Path toward a Secure Future

Building and settling Judea and Samaria is not just about creating new communities; it is about preserving Israel’s identity, securing its borders, and affirming its historical and moral rights. It is about ensuring that the Jewish people, in their ancient homeland, are able to live in safety and dignity, free from existential threats and political pressures.

In the face of uncertainty in the Middle East and a world that often challenges Israel’s right to exist, now is the time to build and strengthen the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria. By doing so, Israel will not only secure its own future, but will also lay the groundwork for a lasting peace, rooted in mutual respect, historical understanding, and strategic foresight.