



Just a month ago, Akiva’s electric performance brought a packed Los Angeles concert hall to its feet, dancing and singing with every word of his heartfelt hits. Now, he’s bringing his signature blend of Middle Eastern flair and Western style to unite Jews of all backgrounds in South Florida and New Jersey—-just across the bridge from New York.

VIP tickets at Akiva’s New Jersey concert benefit Belev Echad, an organization that gives wounded IDF soldiers their lives back through physical, medical, legal, emotional, and financial support. And in Florida, VIP sales benefit the Boca Raton Synagogue.

Looking ahead to two nights of music and unity, Akiva says, “Music reminds us we’re one people. When I travel halfway around the world to meet Jews who know every word of my songs, it shows that, when it comes to music and love, distance can’t divide us.”

For tickets in Florida click here .