The 769th and 7th brigades are continuing defensive activities in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and to preserve operational achievements in the area.

In recent days, IDF troops have conducted searches to remove threats in the area and destroy Hezbollah buildings.

During one of the searches, troops from the 769th Brigade located several weapons storage facilities containing mortar shells, missiles, rockets, explosives, firearms, and a large amount of military equipment. All weapons were confiscated, and the storage facilities were destroyed.

In another activity, the soldiers killed several Hezbollah terrorists in the area and distanced and detained suspects who posed a threat to the troops.