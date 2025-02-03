When two buses collided in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood chaos ensued, and one passenger was critically injured. From the force of the impact, Leah Leiner (44) was violently thrown out of the front window of the bus and landed on the asphalt. Seconds later, the second bus rolled over her left leg.

Leah immediately began to lose a life-threatening amount of blood. A sharp-eyed passerby, who happened to be a trained paramedic, was able to temporarily stop the bleeding and she was rushed to hospital.

The hospital staff was able to stabilize Leah after hours of intense effort. She lost 11 units of blood, and her left leg was amputated above the knee. Leah remained in a coma for over 4 months, while her 6 children waited for her at home. The youngest was only a baby.

Now, 10 months after the accident, Leah is on the road to recovery. She is hoping to go back to being the active and involved mother her children need her to be. For now, Leah is confined to a wheelchair, and while insurance payments enabled them to make their 2nd-floor apartment wheelchair accessible, she’s anxious to walk on her own two feet.

The Leiner family is raising money to purchase a high-quality prosthetic leg which will enable Leah to function normally and take care of her children who desperately miss their mother’s normal involvement in their lives. The cost of the prosthetic is astronomical - an estimated one million shekel - which the Leiner family cannot afford.

To give Leah a leg to stand on, please consider donating generously here.