Undercover Israeli forces arrested a wanted suspect last night during a raid in Shechem.

The operation was carried out under precise guidance from the ISA to locate the target's house

Upon reaching the terrorist's house, the forces began searching the building. In a nearby apartment, the suspect was found hiding inside a bed's storage compartment. He was arrested and taken for questioning by the ISA.

This arrest is in addition to other operations in Samaria and represents the steady cooperation between multiple security forces in Judea and Samaria.