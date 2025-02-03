The Israeli Reservists launch a new campaign ahead of the Netanyahu-Trump meeting: "The destruction of Hamas – the test of a lifetime."

The "Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement, which unites thousands of reservists, launched a campaign Sunday ahead of the Netanyahu-Trump meeting, calling on the Prime Minister not to stop the war without destroying the Hamas terror organization and seizing territory in the Gaza Strip.

Following recent images showing Hamas maintaining control on the ground and holding large stockpiles of weapons, the reservists are demanding that the Prime Minister uphold the fundamental war objective – the destruction of Hamas. They insist that Netanyahu’s legacy must not leave Hamas intact.

About two weeks ago, the "Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement staged a display in Kfar Saba featuring Hamas terrorist dolls riding on white Toyotas, illustrating the enormous motivation boost that the recent deal has given to further Israeli kidnappings.

The new campaign continues this momentum, urging Netanyahu to end the war only after achieving the set objectives and ensuring that an attack like October 7 will never recur on any of Israel's borders.

The "Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement stated: "For the past 16 months, we have fought on all fronts, lost dear friends, and seen many others wounded – all to prevent the next October 7. Unfortunately, we see that Hamas is still alive and kicking, and Israel remains trapped in the same vicious cycle of kidnappings, prisoner releases, and more kidnappings."

"Now, the excuses are over – Biden is no longer in the White House, Gallant is no longer at the Defense Ministry, and a new Chief of Staff will soon take office. It’s time to hit the gas, launch an aggressive and swift operation to seize territory in Gaza, facilitate the migration of its population, and eliminate Hamas once and for all."