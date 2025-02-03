During a stormy debate in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the draft law, Rabbi Yaakov Meidan, Dean of Yeshivat Har Etzion, harshly criticized the lack of sharing the burden in the IDF.



He called on the haredi public to take part in military service. "We act out of our belief that the people of Israel must continue to exist, and that we must do everything possible to keep it alive. The State of Israel cannot continue to extensively support those who do not accept this basic principle."



Rabbi Meidan was referring to all sectors of the Israeli society who do not bear the burden of military service, both from the haredi and other sectors.



"The burden is unbearable," cried Rabbi Meidan. "When one part of the public bears this burden more than others, it's impossible to uphold the army. This could harm recruitment numbers in the future, and it could hurt us in preparation for the next challenges."

Rabbi Meidan also commented on the reasons that he believes are causing the haredi public not to enlist. "Right now the haredi sector is alienated, as if they are living behind a wall. Education in the haredi sector must include the prevention of alienation. Rabbis should allow students much more freedom of choice and trust them to remain Torah scholars in every aspect of their lives, even if they are serving in the army."



According to Rabbi Meidan, "The army cannot function if the commander does not have the final word. This situation can result from dialogue, it can be out of friendship, but the commander has the final word. Without this understanding, the army cannot survive.