Belgium's incoming new government, led by Bart De Wever of the right-wing New Flemish Alliance, is signalling a significant change in policy towards Israel.

Unlike the previous left-wing government, the new coalition has adopted a series of pro-Israel measures, including refusing to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state and listing Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

According to the coalition agreements, Belgium will impose sanctions against Palestinian Arab incitement, support the fight against Iran's nuclear program, and work to stop Hamas funding within its territory.

Furthermore, no sanctions will be imposed on products from Judea and Samaria, and humanitarian aid will be conditional on ensuring it does not reach terrorist organizations.

"This is a 180-degree change from the previous policy," said sources in Belgium's Jewish community, attributing much of this achievement to the efforts of haredi parliament member Michael Freilich.

Among other things, Freilich worked behind the scenes to cancel anti-Israel initiatives and to include pro-Israel clauses in the coalition agreement.

Belgium’s Defense Minister-designate, Theo Francken, who recently visited Israel with Freilich, is also expected to support the new policy.

The Jewish community in Belgium looks forward to close cooperation with the new government, especially given De Wever's positive relations with the community from his time as mayor of Antwerp.