Ahlam Tamimi upon her release from prison in 2011

Sources have told a Hamas-affiliated channel that Jordan is requesting to extradite terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi, who was released as part of the Shalit deal in 2011.

Jordan is expected to deport al-Tamimi on Sunday night, sources told Al-Aqsa TV.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Jordanian intelligence sources informed the terror group of the need to remove the terrorist from their country.

Ahlam Tamimi was the first woman to join Hamas and the person who drove the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in August of 2001.

16 people were killed in that attack, including five members of the Schijveschuurder family from the community of Neria in Binyamin. Over 120 people were injured.

Tamimi has previously declared, “Despite the fact that I’m sentenced to 16 life sentences I know that we will become free from Israeli occupation and then I will also be free from prison.”