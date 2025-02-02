Flyer being distributed as part of the search

An extensive search is underway in the Jerusalem region for Avishai Teitelbaum, aged 24, last seen on 29.01.2025.

The search is centered on prominent religious locations such as synagogues, yeshivot, and the graves of prominent sages.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs that is assisting in the search, has asked the public's help in locating Avishai. He has been missing for several days an is considered in danger.

Any person having any information regarding his whereabouts, or any detail that may assist in locating him, is requested to contact the search hotline at 0544876709.