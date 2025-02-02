Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF posts in Lebanon today (Sunday), along with 146th Brigade commander Yiftah Norkin.

During the visit, the Defense Minister held a situation assessment meeting with Norkin and other commanders to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire extension agreement.

He spoke with commanders and soldiers, expressing his appreciation for implementing the 'zero tolerance' policy against Hezbollah's violations and for defending the residents and communities of northern Israel.

Katz stated: ''In recent days, we have seen attempts to launch UAVs towards Israel. I want to send a clear message to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government: Israel will not tolerate UAV launches from Lebanon.''

''We will not allow a return to the situation of October 7. We will eliminate threats with full force. Either there will be no UAVs, or there will be no Hezbollah. I advise Nasrallah's successor not to mistake Israel's determination as his predecessors did - lest he pays a very heavy price.''