As part of his first visit to Israel since his appointment, Argentinian Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein arrived on Sunday for prayer and a tour of the Western Wall, accompanied by Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish.

He was greeted by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who expressed their appreciation for the unwavering support of the Argentine government, led by President Javier Milei, for Israel and the Jewish people.

During his visit, the Foreign Minister donned tefillin and offered prayers for the peace and security of both Israel and Argentina at the Western Wall, emphasizing his commitment to the strong ties between the two nations.

Afterward, the minister toured the newly opened Gateway to Heaven exhibit, which provides a unique experience about Jewish history and the continuous connection to the Western Wall throughout the generations. The exhibit utilizes advanced technologies to illustrate the historical journey of this sacred site.