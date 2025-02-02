The Attorney General's Office filed an indictment in the Rehovot Magistrate's Court against an 80-year-old resident of Ness Ziona, accusing him of incitement to terrorism against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



According to the indictment, after the Hamas attack on October 7th, the defendant published four posts on his Facebook page with content calling for the murder and injury of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Among the incitement in the posts attributed to the defendant in the indictment were statements such as: "Until I see his severed head rolling on the steps of his house on Gaza Street, my blood will not cool down."

He also wrote: "Who will get up for us to execute the bastard and his 'wife' and save the people of Israel from the disaster they are inflicting on us?"



In addition, the defendant wrote: "Three weeks and he is still alive?"

The indictment states that "in his actions described above, the defendant issued a direct call to commit an act of terror against the prime minister, by way of causing bodily injury or putting him in mortal danger."



The indictment also states that the defendant, Amram Ben-Haim Agmon, has 4,483 Facebook friends "who were directly and consistently exposed to his posts."