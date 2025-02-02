Chana Levi, 47-year-old widow, and mother to 12 children, is in the hospital twice a month for chemo treatments for nearly two years straight.

At the end of 2022, Chana began to feel stomach pain, which intensified with time. After receiving a diagnosis of gastric cancer, Chana underwent surgery, and then bi-monthly chemo for 12 months.

Just over a year ago, her stomach pain came back, this time in the form of pancreatic cancer. Despite receiving intensive treatment for the second time, the doctors are unimpressed with her condition and are urging her to fly to Boston, Massachusetts for specialized surgery and chemotherapy.

Chana explains the sorry predicament: “As a chemo patient in the hospital every two weeks, and the only parent at home, my children’s physical and emotional needs are severely lacking. We depend on Am Yisrael to help - I have no other way to survive!”

Noa* a nurse in the Hadassah Medical Center Oncology Ward relates: “Chana, a regular here, has become a friend to all of the nurses on the floor. It breaks our hearts to see her young orphans visiting her, she must get to Boston for care! The children lost their father in 2017 - they cannot lose their mother!”

