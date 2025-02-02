Rabbi Elazar Meir Teitz, the longtime spiritual leader of the Jewish community in Elizabeth, New Jersey, passed away over the weekend. He was 89.

Rabbi Teitz received rabbinic ordination from Israel's Chief Rabbi Isaac Halevi Herzog

Rabbi Teitz took up the position of the community's rabbi in 1994, succeeding his father Rabbi Pinchas Mordechai Teitz who had served in the position from 1935 until his passing.

Among his various activities in the community, he led Elizabeth's Jewish Educational Center (JEC) including the JEC Lower and Middle School, Rav Teitz Mesivta Academy (high school for boys), and Bruriah High School for Girls which educate Jewish students from both the local community and students from across the northeastern US.

Rabbi Teitz's funeral will take place at the Shamgar funeral home in Jerusalem on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. local time.