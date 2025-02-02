Daniella Gilboa, who was released last week from Hamas captivity, published her first post on social media after her release in which she thanked the people of Israel and shared details about her time in captivity.

"What a crazy year I had and I don't know where to start. I think that first of all, I'll say thank you to everyone," Gilboa opened.

She thanked "the people who for a year and three months supported my family, who didn't leave or give up or lose hope for a moment. Thank you for waiting for me, thank you for not believing the terrible rumors, thank you for continuing to pray for me for this entire time. It was my last request before I was abducted. I didn't want to give up or say goodbye, so instead I prayed and believed with my whole heart that my end was not there, in that shelter."

She recounted the moments of the abduction: "I prayed for all the girls who were with me for a half hour since I felt I couldn't do anything better other than that at the time. I couldn't hold onto the protection that the army may provide and maybe come to protect me. I couldn't hold onto the protection that the shelter may have provided, since it wasn't rockets. At that moment, couldn't hold onto the few girls who were armed either.

"I knew that the only thing that could save us was faith," Daniella wrote and recounted: "Yesterday morning, Karina, Naama, Liri, Agam, and I recited the 'Hagomel' (thanksgiving) blessing at the synagogue. I waited for this moment from the day I survived October 7th, to thank G-d who against all odds saved us from the worst thing of all."