A new poll indicates a deepening crisis of trust between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, over the past few months.

According to data collected by the "Midgam" company and published by Kan News, approximately 72% of Jews do not trust Arabs, while 43% of Arabs do not trust Jews.

Additionally, about 50% of Jews noted that they have experienced an escalation in expressions of hostility from Arabs towards them, while 40% of Arabs reported encountering more expressions of hostility from Jews.

The survey further revealed that 45% of Jews are unwilling to maintain friendships with Arabs, compared to 13% of Arabs who are unwilling to make friends with Jews.

In education studies, only 30% of Jews are willing to study or for their family members to study in joint classes with Arabs, compared to nearly 60% of Arabs who expressed consent to do so.

The survey discloses that 67% of Jews oppose having an Arab party in the coalition.