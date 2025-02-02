Following Hostage Deal: Thousands of people signed a petition calling on President Isaac Herzog to pardon Jewish prisoners in Israeli prisons.



"To his Honor, the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Isaac Herzog, this week we were privileged to witness the moving return of our hostages to their families. The beating heart of the entire people of Israel pounded with immense excitement throughout our country, and our eyes flowed with tears of joy with every family hug, for which we had been waiting so long. And with a heart beating with joy, we express our prayer and concern about the harsh prices of the deal, and are saddened and pained by the cruel scenes of the celebrations and joy over the release of many murderers with the blood of our beloved brothers on their hands," the letter begins.

They expanded on their request for the release of Jewish prisoners in Israeli prisons. "In these difficult times, we appeal to you – please, pardon the Jewish prisoners in Israeli prisons on charges of murder, balancing to some extent the difficult feelings about the release of the terrorists.”



“In particular, we ask for the release of Amiram Ben-Uliel, who was convicted on the basis of a confession and reconstruction of evidence extracted under torture, and without any further findings, and for whom many senior jurists consider this conviction to be very problematic. You have an opportunity to do justice. Do not be afraid of doing the right thing," they concluded.