Yarden Bibas is expected to be released from Hamas captivity on Saturday together with Ofer Calderon and Keith Siegel.

The Bibas family stated: "Our Yarden is supposed to return tomorrow and we are so excited, but Shiri and the children have not yet returned. The feelings are mixed and we face very difficult days." The family called on the public: "Please, protect Yerden's heart and respect his privacy and the privacy of the family in the coming time."

The IDF Spokesman announced last week that there is great concern for the fate of the mother and children, whose photo has become one of the strongest symbols of Hamas's brutality.

The Health Ministry updated that Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon, and Keith Siegel will be taken to Ichilov and Sheba Hospitals after a preliminary medical evaluation. In addition, it was noted that Barzilai and Soroka hospitals will provide medical care in the case of an emergency if needed.