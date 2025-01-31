The IDF reports that since the beginning of the war, the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion has led operations in the Menashe Brigade region, carrying out over 500 operations in which troops eliminated more than 60 terrorists.

Over the past nine days, soldiers from the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion have been participating in the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, under the Judea and Samaria Division.

During the operation, the soldiers eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat , carried out numerous apprehensions, located weapons, and uncovered and dismantled more than five explosives labs.

Additionally, the troops located and dismantled an explosives lab containing dozens of explosive devices and explosives materials.