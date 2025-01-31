Liri Albag, who returned from Hamas captivity last Saturday, shared her feelings on social media and thanked the people of Israel for the tremendous support she received since her release.

"People of Israel, I want to thank you again for all your support, love, and help. Together, we are strong, " Albag wrote.

Addressing the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, she wrote: "I want to thank the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, who sacrificed their lives and fought for us and for our country! There was not a morning when I didn't pray for their wellbeing."

Albag expressed deep pain for the families of the fallen and murdered and emphasized that it was their sacrifice that allowed for her release: "Families of fallen and murdered, I feel your pain and my heart is with you. Thanks to these heroes and heroines who fell in battle, my nightmare is over."

Despite the joy of returning home, Liri stressed that she still had a long road ahead of her: "Finally, I got to reunite with my family! But our fight is not over and I will not stop fighting until they are all home."