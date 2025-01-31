The four surveillance post operators released in the first wave of the deal were recorded at the hospital for their friend Agam Berger, who was released yesterday.

The video shows them singing the hit 'Even Better,' (Od Yoter Tov) which has recently gained enormous popularity in Israel - and was apparently even played in Gaza.

Channel 12 News investigated and found that through their exposure to Israeli media in captivity, on the radio and television, they encountered the song.

During the flight to the hospital, Agam’s parents told her that the others, freed last Saturday, chose to stay at the hospital to welcome her.

Berger, who was captured from the Nachal Oz base on October 7, was released yesterday along with Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud, and five Thai hostages.