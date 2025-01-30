Jerusalem - A Hatzalah volunteer was recently hailed a hero for using his quick thinking to save the life of a 45-year-old woman after a horrific bus crash.

Leah Leiner was violently thrown from the bus window upon impact and found bleeding heavily on the ground. The volunteer, who was passing by on his way to shacharit, swiftly removed his prayer shawl [tallit] and fashioned it into a tourniquet, stemming the massive blood loss in miraculous timing.

The young mother of six ultimately lost her leg, but her life was spared thanks to the stranger’s ingenuity.

Funds are being urgently collected here to help Leah cover the costs of a prosthetic leg. Until then, her six children wait for the day their mother can take care of them again.

