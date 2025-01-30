Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday afternoon responded to the release of eight hostages, three Israeli citizens and five Thai citizens.

"While the scenes of abuse and terror towards the hostages as they were transferred to the Red Cross were horrifying, we are moved to tears by the return from captivity of Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Mozes, along with the five Thai citizens released today," Herzog said.

"Agam was brutally taken captive from Nahal Oz, and is now reunited with her friends, the other young servicewomen who were returned last Saturday. Arbel was taken cruelly from Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with her partner Ariel Cunio, who remains in captivity. Her brother, Dolev, was murdered in the atrocious attack on the Kibbutz. And Gadi whose partner Efrat Katz was murdered, marked his 80th birthday in captivity - his children and grandchildren eagerly await his return.

"From an elderly 80-year-old man, to a young 20-year-old girl, they have endured hell with unparalleled bravery, and they are finally reunited with their wonderful families and loved ones.

"We will not rest and we will not be silent until every one of our sisters and brothers have been returned from captivity in Gaza. Till the last one returns!"