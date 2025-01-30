The nonprofit Israel Democracy Guard has filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding that the Prime Minister disclose the full agreement for the release of hostages in all its parts. The petition requests the court to order the publication of the documents included in Appendix B of the government decision, detailing stages B and C of the deal.

Additionally, the petitioner is requesting an urgent hearing, considering a security official's statement that the mere move to fully publish the agreement documents is of utmost importance to the chances of completing Stage A.

"Israel's citizens have the right to know what agreements have been signed, and this right outweighs any concern arising from their publication. You cannot hide behind the claim of security because the terrorist organization is aware of the full details of the agreement," the claimant stated

It was further stated that "the full disclosure of the agreement details will also help prevent misinformation and manipulation of public opinion in Israel, enhance the public's ability to form an informed opinion based on the facts, and promote democratic values."