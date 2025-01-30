A passenger aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, outside of Washington, DC, after colliding midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the runway on Wednesday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane was Flight 5342 for American Airlines and was a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet. It departed from Wichita, Kansas, earlier on Wednesday, according to the FAA, which said its statement is based on preliminary information and subject to change.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump has been informed about the incident.

“There are many agencies that are working on this response right now, both federal and local law enforcement are working together on the ground, to try to save as many lives as possible. And the President will continue to monitor this situation,” Leavitt told Fox News, urging the public to remain calm and follow guidance from law enforcement as they work to respond to the situation.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Trump administration are with all those involved,” Leavitt said.

American Airlines said they are “aware of reports” that Flight 5342 has been involved in an incident.

The airline told CNN there were 60 passengers and four crew on board the flight.