The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past few hours, IDF troops have been operating in the Gaza Strip to distance suspects who posed a threat to them.

An IDF aircraft fired to distance a suspicious vehicle that was advancing northward from the central Gaza Strip. The vehicle was situated in an area that is not authorized for passage according to the ceasefire agreement and in violation of the agreement terms. The vehicle continued advancing northward.

Moreover, in several areas throughout the Gaza Strip, IDF troops fired warning shots toward suspects who approached and posed a threat to them.

"The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the military stated.

"‏The IDF calls on the residents of Gaza to follow its instructions and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area."