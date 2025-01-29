Yesterday (Tuesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment and a tour of the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip, along with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 99th Division, BG Yoav Brunner, and additional commanders. Following the tour, he held a discussion with the brigade commanders of the Southern Command.

Chief of Staff Halevi told the soldiers at the Netzarim Corridor, "I’m telling you that this heightened readiness over the past 24 hours has led to a very, very significant improvement—both in another upcoming hostage release and in expediting the return of Arbel Yehud, where they tried to pull a trick on us. Firstly, I think you handled this in a very serious way. Secondly, you must always assume that someone might try to carry out some kind of offensive action here. I don’t know if it’s likely or unlikely, but you need to work under that assumption and constantly remain vigilant. That’s why enforcement is extremely strong."

"At the end of the day, we are enabling this transition to bring back female hostages—so far, male hostages will be returned in the coming days. This is of critical importance. We are an army that takes great pride in implementing the policy, in implementing the decision to bring the hostages home. And we will be just as proud to return to operating if necessary," he said.

Halevi instructed the soldiers, "Gather intelligence, observe what’s happening around you, and secure yourselves. Every quiet day that passes increases our chances of bringing back more hostages. I trust you—just as you fought with skill and bravery, you will know how to make the best decisions."

"So, a quick regrouping and good results. This looks to me very much under control. Keep your eyes open and stay prepared for what’s ahead," the Chief of Staff said.