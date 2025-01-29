Israeli security forces continued Operation Wall of Iron to destroy terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm today.

So far, 18 terrorists have been killed and around 60 wanted individuals have been detained at both locations. During the last two days in Jenin, Israeli forces have located and destroyed over 150 IEDs.

IDF forces found large stockpiles of weaponry and a workshop for creating firearms. The Egoz special forces unit discovered a workshop dedicated to manufacturing weapons in one building in Jenin.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces located weaponry and destroyed over 30 bombs planted on roads in the city.

'The security forces will continue their operations to prevent terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria while ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens,' was stated in a joint announcement by IDF and ISA.