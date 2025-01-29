Eight years ago, Chana Levy lost her husband after a sudden heart attack. She became a single mother to her twelve children, holding the family together with pure determination.

Two years ago, she suffered another tragedy. Chana was diagnosed with stomach cancer. She underwent surgery and chemo treatment, while her children did their best to manage.

Now, the cancer returned, this time in her pancreas. Despite additional surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, the doctors are not optimistic about her condition. They recommend a specialized operation in Boston, Massachusetts, to be followed with additional treatments. Chana is in dire need of this surgery to save her life so she can be the mother 12 children rely on.

Chana opens up: “In the last eight years since we lost my husband, we went through Coronavirus, I married off four children, and survived stomach cancer."

"Now with pancreatic cancer, I am barely functioning, and my children are trying to get through each day. I worry that we won’t be able to raise money for cancer care in Boston, and then what will be with me? What will be with my children? They have nobody else!”

