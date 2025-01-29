If one could ask almost any person in Gaza over 15 years old, without Hamas overhearing them, if they would like to leave, to re-establish themselves in Dubai, in the USA, in Germany or almost anywhere else, the answer invariably would be Yes, Yes and Yes. This is what they dream about. They have lost the war and their homes, the future in Gaza is bleak and further wars and deaths are on the horizon.

The demographics show that half of the population is under 15 and there are less than a million working age people (The CIA World Factbook), with the total population now about one and a half million after the current war. If twenty countries took in fifty -thousand Gazans each that would be one million people. Thirty countries taking in Gazans would almost empty out Gaza.

In reality, however, every single Arab country is refusing to take Gazan refugees for one reason only: They know the truth. They are petrified of having Gazans in their midst, not wanting to destabilize their own counties. What they do not realize is that people can and do assimilate, particularly in countries where Arabic is their first language.

So they are turning their backs on the poor people of Gaza, even though they have spent years pretending to feel sorry for them, publicizing that synpathy on Al Jazeera and voting for them in international forums. When it comes to the crunch, their Arab co-religionists are not there to better the life of Gazans.

The alternative to resettlement would be leaving the population in Gaza with a high possibility of further wars. Currently they are stuck in a never-ending cycle promoted by UNRWA – an agency sent up by the United Nations. UNRWA has been spending billions of dollars perpetuating the status quo in Gaza educating a whole population to believe the lie that Israel is theirs and their mission in life is to conduct war against Israel.

We saw Hamas still running the show in Gaza as the hostages were starting to be released, saw their intention to continue their war against Israel. Changing the mindset of a whole population while staying in Gaza is impossible, knowing that their beliefs are their identity, imprinted upon their children almost at birth, enforced at all levels of education.

One the plus side, Trump has now come out and recommended relocation of Gazans beginning with requesting Jordan and Egypt to absorb them.

-Compared to the cost of rebuilding Gaza, resettlement is the most financially viable.

-Relocating them to societies where education is different and not geared to warmongering would be a major step to move away from their conflict mentality.

Once the Gazans have been resettled they and their children would integrate into their new societies, and after a few years become self sufficient without needing to use United Nations funds.

Where to? Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and many of the other Muslim countries would be the logical beginning to easily absorb fifty thousand refugees each, and maybe more. Gazans' mother tongue is Arabic, many have relations in other Arab countries, therefore assimilation, ability to work and study would be relatively easy. Then there are Canada, Australia, USA, Germany and other countries, most of whom need working populations, and during the current war have expressed feelings for the Gazans. There are many well-educated Gazans; men and women who can easily find work in these countries as well as laborers, who are sorely needed in many countries.

Consider a million Gazans moving with their families to improve their lifestyles. Who would be left in Gaza? A large proportion would probably be older people.

It is interesting to see how many fit and healthy people from Thailand and the Philippines have migrated to other countries, sending money home to their parents. It is not necessary for United Nations agencies to support the elderly in Gaza where there is an alternative – that is, family support from overseas.

The problem of Gaza needs to be solved. Now is the time to do it.

Leonie Ben-Simonis a freelance journalist with an MBA from Monash University, Victoria Australia.