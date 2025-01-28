The Qatari-based Al Jazeera network published a video of a child in northern Gaza reciting by heart a speech given by former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi vowing to destroy Israel and the Jewish people.

"We are getting closer to you day by day. Do not think that we have forgotten about you. God caused the Jews of the world to gather in Israel, and the war against them has become easy. It is the obligation of every Muslim to carry out Jihad, Jews, you will not enjoy in Palestine. God has gathered you in Palestine so that the Mujahadeen can reach you soon and you will hide by the rock and the tree. Palestine will be your graveyard," the boy said, reciting word for word a speech given by al-Baghdadi in 2015.

The IDF stated today (Tuesday) that tens of thousands of Gazans have returned to northern Gaza so far this week under the ceasefire agreement, a fraction of the 300,000 people the Hamas terrorist organization has claimed relocated north.

Israel delayed the beginning of the return of Gazans to the northern part of the enclave after the Hamas terrorist organization violated the ceasefire agreement by failing to release civilian hostage Arbel Yehud last week. The return of residents to northern Gaza was approved after Hamas agreed to release Arbel and two other hostages this Thursday.