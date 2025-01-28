Jerusalem - In a remarkable turn of events, Leah Leiner, 45, has woken from a coma nearly four months after a devastating bus accident that left her critically injured and resulted in the amputation of her left leg.

Leiner, a mother of six children ranging in age from 1 to 10, was travelling on a bus in Jerusalem several months ago when the vehicle collided with another bus. She was violently thrown from the window, and onlookers watched in horror as one of the buses rolled over and crushed her leg.

A Hatzalah volunteer passing by on his way to synagogue acted quickly, using his tallis to fashion a tourniquet, which doctors credit with saving her life. Leiner was rushed to hospital in critical condition, having lost almost all the blood in her body, and required 11 units of blood. The 45-year-old mother-of-six remained unconscious and respirator-dependent for four grueling months, and her left leg was amputated.

Now conscious, Leah faces a long road to recovery as she adjusts to life as an amputee and works to regain her independence. The family's insurance covered home modifications and a basic prosthetic, but a high-quality prosthesis to allow Leiner to walk again will cost upwards of 1 million shekels ($250,000 USD).

Leiner's husband Meir has had to significantly curtail his work to care for his recovering wife and their six children. The family is struggling to make ends meet amid mounting expenses for childcare, therapy, and healthcare costs. A crowdfunding campaign aims to cover the costs of an advanced prosthetic leg and additional rehab to help Leah Leiner walk again.

