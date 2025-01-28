Dani Elgarat, the brother of Itzik Elgarat who is being held by Hamas, revealed on Tuesday at the Knesset Constitution Committee, that according to the list received from Hamas, his brother was apparently killed in captivity.

"My brother is on the list of the hostages who are supposed to return now and he is apparently not alive, but rather among the eight deceased. In the December deal, he was alive and they left him there. All of the older men who were in this phase died. Many of the women died. In May he was again on the list and he was alive. He was sacrificed on the altar of the Philadelphi Corridor," Elgarat charged.

"It was possible to save him if they would have accepted the previous deal. Who will meet justice for this decision? It killed 40 hostages," he added.

According to him, "We still hear voices and see people who try to ruin the deal. The war is over and the images of people returning to their homes in Gaza are those of the end of the war. Every war ends with images of people returning home and the state won't attack them again, and because of terminology to keep people in power, we don't admit it. The hostages are still abandoned, but the Prime Minister got all the goals of the war, his personal war of resurrection.

"I said that if my brother is deceased, don't bring him. Leave the deceased and bring eight living hostages instead. I'm willing to give in if you bring a living person instead of my brother. Bring them back from hell," he concluded.

Elgeret's remarks come after Hamas published a video claiming that Itzik was killed and the family was updated that there is concern for his life based on Israel's intelligence.