Have we stopped believing what we see? It usually leads to a loss of sense of danger.

Two women stabbed in Vasteras, Sweden.

Four stabbed at the train station in Lyon.

Vienna's "Black Friday": four women stabbed by an Afghan.

A man armed with two knives kills a person on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam. He shouted "Allahu akbar."

Then a stabbing in Charlottenburg, a district of Berlin.

Another man armed with a knife tries to kill Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels.

They were walking under the Eiffel Tower when a man stabbed them while shouting - guess what - "Allahu akbar." He was stabbed to death; she miraculously survived. The stabber then fled across the Seine and struck an English tourist with a hammer.

And that's just the last few months.

Have we stopped believing what we see?

In my Italy, we are not unscathed. “He stabs passers-by and is killed with eight bullets in Rimini: he had a Koran in his pocket.”

Now this multicultural self-destruction is no longer confined to the big cities, where security is only an illusion. It is also upsetting our small towns.

And despite the Orwellian media-government silence, everyone who wants to know the truth knows it. That the critical mass has long been exceeded.

Annecy, Dublin, Crépol, Southport, Aschaffenburg, Brokstedt, Solingen, Illerkirchberg… Names that tell us little or nothing, they are small and large cities all united by the same scenes.

Annecy, France. A man from Syria enters a park stabbing children. An asylum seeker who pretended to be a Christian. The attacker in Annecy was actually in ISIS, before asking for and obtaining asylum in Europe.

Crépol, France. A group of boys from the “difficult neighborhoods” (read immigrants) of a nearby city attack the town festival, randomly hitting anyone who came within range with knives and axes. Twenty stabbed, many dying and one dead: Thomas, 16, hit in the chest and throat. “We are here to stab white people,” shouted the attackers who, strangely enough, are called Chaïd, Ilyes, Yasir, Mathys, Fayçal, Kouider and Yanis.

Dublin, three children are stabbed at the Catholic school of Cólaiste Mhuire by an Algerian.

Southport, England. A young “Welsh” named Axel Rudakubana stabs to death three girls (Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6) at a dance school. Witnesses, describing the event to the BBC, speak of “a scene from a horror film” with screams and “several children bleeding on the street”. It will later be discovered that Axel had an al Qaeda manual in his house. One of the girls killed was stabbed 122 times.

Then another terrible attack in Germany.

In the morning you take your two-year-old son to kindergarten and then you have to pick him up from the morgue because an Afghan killed him while he was playing in the park.

We are in Aschaffenburg, called the “Bavarian Nice” for its mild climate. A 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy died. The killer was a 28-year-old Afghan. The man followed a group of children from a kindergarten, a group of five children accompanied by their teachers for a walk.

Like the Southport terrorist, the Bavarian “asylum seeker” deliberately targeted a group of very young children. He didn’t just inflict enough stab wounds to kill; he stabbed each target dozens and dozens of times.

What kind of people do that? The same kind of people who took a baby hostage in Israel.

Why would someone stab a two-year-old to death? Why would someone throw an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while shouting “Allahu Akbar”? Why drive a car through a Christmas market? It’s a mystery, of course.

The arrested man is called Enamullah and he lives in an asylum center. The murdered child is Moroccan, the wounded girl is Syrian, the man killed defending them is German, and the terrorist is Afghan. That’s “diversity” too.

Welcome to “Germany’s happiest city.” Blame it on ’AfD, yes, that’s how it should be, and of course Trump and Musk with their dangerous freedom of speech. Who is now organizing the demonstration for a “cosmopolitan Aschaffenburg”?

The mayor, the chancellor, the police chief, the social worker, the collective journalist will now appear on TV to say that their thoughts day and night and during the lunch break are with the relatives of the dead and injured and they will all be called to “stand together against hatred”.

Sure.

Each attack is followed by the same empty phrase: “We will not let ourselves be divided,” Chancellor Scholz had assured after an Afghan fanatic in Mannheim tried to kill a critic of Islam and murdered a police officer. It is all too familiar to hear the hum of boring platitudes with which the political and media classes deliberately mock the population.

A trail of blood runs through Europe's cities. More and more places, even the most idyllic and sleepy, are turning into crime scenes.

It happens everywhere. In large cities, in medium-sized cities, in small villages. People are stabbed as if they were prey. Murdered simply because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On a regional train near Brokstedt, two thousand inhabitants who certainly did not ask to end up on the geographical map of the clash of civilizations, a Palestinian Arab stabs two sixteen-year-old girls to death.

A Syrian stabs several people on a train between Regensburg and Nuremberg. Then in Illerkirchberg, a small town near Munich, he kills a schoolgirl.

In Neumarkt, Bavaria, a Palestinian Arab stabs passengers on a train.

In Würzburg, a Somali Muslim kills three people with a kitchen knife in a store.

In Essen, a Syrian with a Palestinian Arab flag goes around terrorizing the city with a machete.

In Bad Einhausen, a spa town in western Germany, a group of young immigrants beat to death Philippos Tsanis, just 20 years old, who was returning with two other friends from his sister’s graduation party. He had done nothing wrong to anyone. His only sin was wearing a rosary with a cross on his chest and being in the wrong place.

The perpetrator of the knife murders in Mannheim is Afghan.

The perpetrator of the knife murders in Solingen is Syrian.

The perpetrator of the Magdeburg murders is Saudi.

The perpetrator of the knife murders in Aschaffenburg is Afghan.

The perpetrator of the Bad Einhausen murder is Syrian.

The perpetrator of the Würzburg murders is Somali.

These are the facts. The rest is just a coverup.

What will happen? The usual rituals. A demonstration against the right. Why not a radical change in European migration policy instead? Because the reality is this: a society where the will to protect oneself does not become dominant even when children are massacred by immigrants is at the end of the line, it is just a naive pile of rubble full of politically correct idiots who no longer have the instinct for self-preservation.

If we limit ourselves to cordoning off parks and schools after the stabbings, to depositing teddy bears and lighting candles, to organizing picnics of "grandmothers against the right", the multicultural blanket will always be too short.

Which will be the next park, train or school to end up in the news for 24 hours in this strange unprecedented nihilism?

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

