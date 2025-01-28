Israel is the only Jewish state in the world. Before the Jews had a state in Israel, they were subjected to vicious antisemitism in foreign lands. The Jews rallied towards Israel and the establishment of a Jewish state, mainly in response to the intolerable levels of antisemitism they were forced to endure, Particularly during and after the Holocaust, the Jewish response to Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” was to reestablish a Jewish state in Israel, the Jews' ancestral and historical homeland, as a safe haven for Jews everywhere.

In other lands, Jews were singled out, harassed, pillaged, raped, murdered, kidnapped, and expelled. They suffered an intolerable level of injustice, turning those lands into dark and primitive places, so the Jews returned to Israel, to reenact an age old experiment.

What happens when Jews rule themselves?

Surely Jews would look after Jews in their own state, you might presume. But this does not appear to be the case, at least not anymore. The way I see it, Israel has lost sight of its main raison d'etre.

What are the hallmarks? Israel cannot be a place where Jews are singled out and attacked for being Jews. Where Jews suffer injustice, either at the behest or the indifference of the government, and where the perpetrators of antisemitic crimes are not duly punished.

It cannot be a place where the mobs can rise up against individual Jews to lynch them or against entire communities in pogroms, where the Jews do not receive a proper defense and are denied the right to self defense, and where justice is not sought for the victims.

Surely Israel is not such a place, you might say, but it seems that it is only selectively so.

Are not Jews singled out in Israel in repeated terror attacks? Israel has become a dangerous place for Jews, now filled with even more Arab terrorists who seek to murder us. The government might try, but is not always able to defend us, yet it denies many Jews the right to bear arms and defend themselves. The government also arrests and discourages those other Jews who would rise to defend their brothers. Its justice system worries about the nutrition of nukhba murderers but not about whether its rules for opening fire endanger Jewish lives.

The terrorist murderers of Jews are often caught and convicted, yet somehow the government frees them, failing miserably at its responsibility to do justice. How can a Jewish state free the murderers of Jews, you might ask? It not only frees them in deals, it also gives many of them light sentences; life sentences reduced to fractions of a lifetime, because it refuses to execute the murderers of Jews and avenge Jewish blood.

This Jewish government finds ways to make deals with the worst antisemites and release the murderers of Jews. It basically accepts bribes so that justice may not be served. How, might you ask, could this be? Jews taken hostage, or the bodies of these kidnapped Jews, are traded for the release of hundreds of murderers at a time. After the most vicious antisemites are done with their murders and pogroms against Jews, the Jewish government makes a deal that releases them. Yes, it is wonderful to get the hostages back, as long as one doesn't yet see the rivers of Jewish blood that will follow.

And for any Jews in Israel who do not get the message, the government is not really there to protect them in the long term. In places where it fails to defend Jews or simply refuses to make the effort, the government is willing to expel Jewish residents. It did so in the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria in 2005, expelling all Jews from their homes and communities. When the government could not defend the Jews of the north or the south in 2023 or 2024, it ordered them removed.

It’s not that the Jewish government doesn’t want its Jewish population, it’s just easier to expel them from troublesome places, easier to free terrorists for hostages instead of fighting to defeat them conclusively, give up the gains won by the blood of hundreds of fallen soldiers and know that the country is facing the next round of terrorism.

After all, Israel is surrounded by enemies, and almost the whole world takes the side of the antisemitic murderers. Israel can fight many more years of war, or it can release the murderers of Jews, steer the Jews out of their way, try to guard them and hope for the best.

Does that mean that Israel has become an anti-Jewish state?