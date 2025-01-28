In her first interview since returning from Hamas captivity which will be aired on Tuesday on Channel 12, Amit Soussana will recount the difficult moments of her abduction and Liri Albag's decisive role in saving her life.

Soussana recounted how in the most critical moments, she chose to fight back and not give in: "The UAVs were flying over me, I began acting up, and I'm just aware of the intention. It was a matter of: 'You don't scare me, I'm not going without a fight."

She also thanked the IDF observer Liri Albag, who was released over the weekend, and, according to her, saved her life. "She was tough with him (the terrorist). Liri is strength, and she did it. I told her: 'You saved my life.'