Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman announced overnight, hours before another hearing was scheduled for Prime Minister Netanyahu's testimony in the case known as Case 2000 that the session planned for today is postponed due to one of the judges in the panel being ill.

The decision stated that a further decision would be made later today, depending on the judge's illness, to determine if the session set for tomorrow will proceed or be postponed.

Last weekend, the judges in the Prime Minister's cases declined Netanyahu's request to testify only one day this coming week.

Yesterday, in his testimony, the Prime Minister was asked about his former spokesperson Nir Hefetz and responded: 'They smear him, make him go without sleep, probably do more violent things, and then ruin his life."

"This is what they did to Ari Harow and Filber, they made them provide false testimony, this is what's happening here. After what they did to Hefetz, I was angry with him at first, but after I saw the ordeal they put him through, I understood that he had to lie," Netanyahu added.