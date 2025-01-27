The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization released a video and a sign of life from civilian hostage Arbel Yehud this evening (Monday). She is expected to be released this Thursday.

At the beginning of the video, she noted the date as Saturday. She addressed her family and said: "I am fine, I miss you endlessly and hope to return to you soon."

Arbel was kidnapped from Nir Oz with her partner Ariel Cuneo, who is also still in captivity. Her family has not yet confirmed the release of the video.

She is expected to be released along with soldier Agam Berger and another hostage. In addition, three more hostages will be released this coming Saturday according to the agreement.

Arbel was supposed to be released in the second phase of the hostage dealon Saturday. Last night, after a crisis caused by Hamas's violation of the deal by not releasing her, an agreement was reached to release her along with Berger and another hostage as early as Thursday.

In addition, Israel received from Hamas a list containing the status of all the hostages who were supposed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. As part of these agreements, Israel allowed Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip this morning.