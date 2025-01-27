Following the Deal

Many people feel disappointed by the humiliating hostage “deal”. We had hoped that due to the bravery and dedication of our soldiers, the military and political leadership would achieve the objectives of the war, eradicate Hamas and its rule completely, and bring back the hostages. However, in practice, the military leadership did not prepare a plan to defeat Hamas, and the evil organization remains standing, extorting Israel to release vile terrorists.



We have not yet finished the war, thus, the time for its conclusions has not yet come. But in the meantime, we must exalt the bravery of the regular and reserve soldiers who fought for months; the parents who educated them and prayed for them; the heroism of the women who sent their husbands to battle and bore the burden of the household alone.

It is a sacred duty to remember the kedoshim (holy soldiers) who risked and gave their lives for the defense of the people and the Land, and the bravery of the wounded who suffered, and are still suffering in hospitals.



Thanks to their dedication, the people of Israel live and exist, and will continue to progress. Even if, for now, we have not won, we have witnessed the rise of a generation capable of winning and eager to win, and it is this generation that is advancing the State of Israel, despite the leadership’s failures.

The value and reward of the soldiers and their families who gave their lives for Israel in this war, cannot be overestimated. They had the opportunity to fulfill two commandments, each of which is equivalent to all the commandments in the Torah: Settling the Land, and Saving Israel from its enemies. Their reward for this in the World to Come, the world of truth and eternity, is infinite.

In This World

Even in this world, through their self-sacrifice, our beloved heroes are given the opportunity to open their hearts, and receive a blessing that is immeasurable. Whoever stood and fought with dedication for numerous days, is no longer the same person they were. Their soul has risen to a level of Clal Yisraeli (representing the entire entity of Israel), and if they continue even a little of this in their lives, they will receive a great blessing.

And this blessing is not meant to be expressed in great and public deeds, but in the ability to reach a deeper level of the soul that allows one to experience life in a more accurate, and proper way.

This is reflected in the relationship of the man who returned from battle to his wife, as well as in the relationship of the woman who, for months, cared for their family while her husband was at the front. They can deepen their love for each other, and provide their children with a better education. Similarly, with parents and siblings, and with friends and bereaved families, it is a commandment to support them, and add Torah study in memory of the kedoshim.



If, through their self-sacrifice, they rise even slightly in the study of the Torah of Eretz Yisrael, in understanding it, in acts of kindness, in diligence in work, and in adherence to the commandments, they will merit blessings beyond measure. For even a small addition from the depths of the soul, is more valuable than great deeds that remain on the surface, and this addition will yield reward for a long time.

Example of Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah

It is appropriate to remember Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, who were exiled from Jerusalem as children, and served as officials in the court of the King of Babylon. When the command was given for all to bow to the great image set up by Nebuchadnezzar, many of Israel forgot their homeland and faith, and bowed. However, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah chose to risk their lives, and even when they were threatened with being thrown into the fiery furnace, they remained steadfast in their faith, and did not bow. It was clear to them that they were going to be burned, but God performed a miracle for them, and saved them (Daniel 3; Megillah 12a).



Through their self-sacrifice, they strengthened the entire generation to adhere to the faith of Israel. Our Sages said of that dark time: “The Holy One, blessed be He, sought to turn the whole world to night… and to blood… but when He looked at Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, He was placated” (Sanhedrin 93a). Because of them, the people of Israel remembered their covenant with God, returned to their Land, and rebuilt the Temple and the walls of Jerusalem. Even for future generations, their self-sacrifice served as an example for the holy ones of Israel who gave their lives for the sanctity of God’s name.

The great question is how one can return to routine after such a noble act.

Our Sages asked (Sanhedrin 93a), “Where did they go (after their miraculous deliverance)?” “Rav said: They died of the ayin ha’ra” (evil eye), meaning, they tried to continue living at that high level, and the public expected this of them, but living at such an exalted level is beyond human ability, and therefore, they died of the evil eye.

“Samuel said: They were despised by the nations of the world,” for God did such great miracles for you, and yet, you rebelled against Him, and bowed to the idol. That is, the great miracle they experienced aroused scorn upon them, and they died because of it.

“Rabbi Yochanan said: They went to the Land of Israel, married women, and had sons and daughters.” That is, they wrapped themselves in humility, renounced their esteemed position in the king’s palace, fulfilled the commandment to ascend to the Land, and with self-sacrifice, settled the Land, which was desolate at that time, and were blessed to establish beautiful families.



Perhaps one can say that at first, they tried to accomplish great things, and almost died from the evil eye and the scorn, until they realized that this was not the way. What was needed, was to fulfill God’s word and ascend to the Land, and although they were considered dead in the eyes of the world, there, in the Land of the Living, merited simple, and blessed lives.

In Quiet and Humility

A similar feeling can be experienced by our heroic soldiers. After they ascended to the highest peaks of self-sacrifice, they may wish to accomplish great things, to change the world for the better with emotional storms. The women who supported their husbands at the front, while bravely maintaining their families, may also expect that from now on, everything will be perfect. However, the higher the expectations, the greater the potential for disappointment, and they may fall, and be crushed by discouragement.



Therefore, it is necessary to return to the routine of sanctity in life, quietly and humbly, and to know that the blessing reserved for the beloved heroes of the nation, resides in the depth of their souls. They must open their hearts gently, to receive the blessing tranquilly.

Those Who Err in Requesting Miracles

Some claim, out of disappointment: Only a miracle will help! But we must know that this is not what miracles are meant for. Miracles are primarily intended to reveal God’s power, and His guidance in the world. Just as the miracles of the Exodus revealed to the world that God chose Israel to be His unique people, and the miracles of the Giving of the Torah showed the greatness of the Torah that God gave to Israel.

Similarly, the miracles God performed for us when we entered the Land in the days of Joshua—parting the Jordan, the fall of the walls of Jericho, and the standing of the sun in Gibeon until the war ended—were meant to reveal to Israel, and to all the nations of the world, that Israel enters and conquers the Land by God’s command. However, after that, Israel was required to strengthen in the commandments, and conquer the Land, and settle it, by natural means.

The Danger of Miracles

When Israel is in need of a miracle for their salvation, subsequent crises occur, because the path set by God for the advancement of humanity, is through nature. In this way, a person learns to progress through diligence and resourcefulness, saving themselves from danger, through caution. However, when they are granted a miracle or salvation, a dangerous gap is created between their situation, and what they received as a gift. Their existence hangs in the balance, and what they have in hand, may be quickly lost.

Because they did not work diligently and resourcefully to earn the blessing, they do not know how to preserve what they have received and continue to progress. Since they did not learn to protect themselves from dangers, threats will grow stronger.

For example, a person who gradually becomes wealthy through their work and talent, learns over time, how to manage their money responsibly. However, someone who suddenly comes into a large fortune, often does not know how to handle it, and many times, they lose it quickly, while falling out with their family and friends.

A leader who has risen gradually knows how to lead others and guide processes, but one who is suddenly chosen as a leader, often makes mistakes, and falls. A nation that wins a war through a miracle may, in the next war be defeated, because their enemies will prepare well, while they do not know how to prepare a victorious army.



In order to close the gap created by the miracle, one must strengthen themselves greatly through natural means. However, in practice, people who have experienced a miracle tend to nurture false hopes of great success with little effort, and despise the hard work that creates slow and gradual progress. Moreover, the miracle can overshadow nature, and those who receive miracles may mistakenly think that this is the level that God expects, that people should pray to Him, and He will fulfill their desires.

Thus, instead of dedicating themselves to studying the Torah in all its spheres, they study the great miracles. Instead of dedicating themselves to fulfilling all the commandments between man and God, and between man and their fellow, they focus on pious customs, and neglect other commandments. Instead of praying to God to help them be diligent in their work according to natural means, they pray for miracles, contrary to our Sages’ warning not to rely on miracles (Ta’anit 20b; Kuzari 5:23; Ramban, Deuteronomy 6:16; Rema, Yoreh De’ah 116:5).

The End of the Exodus Generation

Thus it was with the generation of the Exodus, who saw more miracles and wonders than any other generation. However, because they did not elevate themselves through their own efforts in the ways of faith, they faltered in the Sin of the Golden Calf. And because they did not get used to fulfilling the Torah’s commandments through natural means, they faltered in the Sin of the Spies, and it was decreed that they would die in the desert.

Not only that, but according to Rabbi Akiva, they have no portion in the World to Come. However, according to Rabbi Eliezer, despite their failure, they do have a portion in the World to Come (Sanhedrin 110b). And so we find in the Bible, that after a miracle, a fall occurs, and the greater the miracle, the more severe the fall.



Therefore, after a person receives a miracle, they must work hard to prepare themselves through learning, good traits, and good deeds, so that they will no longer need miracles, but can receive all the good in natural ways. But if they fail to do so, they will fall, and only those who come after them, will learn the lesson that the miracle was meant to encourage them to strive through natural means.

Therefore, we must muster our courage, continue studying the Torah of Eretz Yisrael, and strengthen ourselves through it in the commandments of Settling the Land, and defending Israel from its enemies. Just as King David did not ask for a miracle, but only prayed that God would help him build his army and inspire his soldiers with courage, so that they could defeat his enemies decisively.

This article appears in the ‘Besheva’ newspaper and was translated from Hebrew.