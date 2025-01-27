Itzik Bonzel, father of fallen IDF soldier Amit Bonzel, responded to a statement by Eli Albag shaming those who did not support the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group.

Albag is the father of Liri Albag, one of the four IDF soldiers returned to Israel Saturday in exchange for 200 terrorists, 121 of whom were serving life sentences.

"Eli Albag, you are no longer the father of a hostage daughter," Bonzel wrote. "How happy are you that you have merited to change your title. I wish I would also merit to change my title - of bereaved father. I will not be able to fly in a helicopter on Saturday to the southern border to pick up my Amit."

He added, "Eli, this is the time to bow your head, say thank you to all those who worked to free your beloved daughter, and certainly, not to threaten to 'come to terms' with those who voted against the deal. For your daughter's release (something that was ethically and morally required), many Jew will pay with their lives in the coming years. Those same murderers will do everything to murder Jews again. And so it is clear to everyone that the part of the deal which involves freeing murderers is the bad and worst part of this deal."

"My dear man, focus on rebuilding your family and bringing your family life back to a normal routine, and release us from the way in which you have used [us]. It was not appropriate or correct then to criticize you for your justified worry about your beloved daughter. The moment your status changed for the better, we will no longer allow you to use the crass style that you were used to, and we will absolutely criticize you. Good lick and welcome home to your daughter, a hero of Israel."

On Sunday evening, the families of IDF lookouts Daniella, Naama, Liri, and Karina spoke for the first time to the public.

Eli Albag, Liri's father, lashed out at those who opposed the deal, saying, "I want to tell the Prime Minister, the members of the government - both from the coalition and the opposition - to those who supported the deal: My heart is with you - continue to the end. To those opposed: The nation will yet come to terms with you. When you saw my daughter and the three [other] lookouts emerge with a smile and pride, where were you? Those who voted against the deal? When the entire nation stood happy. The Prime Minister took a courageous step, and I scorn those who opposed it."