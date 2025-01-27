Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron will allow Israeli companies to attend this year's Paris air show.

In a statement issued following a phone call between the two leaders, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The French President promised the Prime Minister that Israeli companies will be able to participate in the 55th International Paris Air Show that will be held in France in a few months.”

Macron's office said in a statement quoted by AFP that Macron told Netanyahu that the presence of Israeli companies "could be examined favorably as a result of the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon".

In October, France announced a decision to bar Israeli companies from exhibiting at the Euronaval defense show.

In response, then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced “legal and diplomatic measures” against France’s decision.

Ultimately, a Paris court accepted a petition against the move and allowed Israeli companies to participate in the Euronaval show.

The decision to bar Israel from the Euronaval show was made amid a series of statements by Macron criticizing Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.