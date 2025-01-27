Israeli singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen took a shot at former Pink Floyd musician and noted anti-Israel activist Roger Waters following the release of four female soldiers from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"Sorry to ruin your weekend," Geffen wrote in a post on Instagram in English on Saturday, tagging Waters alongside an image of the four released hostages - Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev and Naama Levy.

The photo showed the four hostages raising their hands in a gesture of triumph in front of Hamas terrorists, moments before they were handed over to the Red Cross.

Waters is notorious for his anti-Israel statements and actions. He has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and has also called Zionism an “ugly stain” that must be removed.

The British musician also regularly lashes out at artists who refuse to heed his calls for a boycott and go ahead with planned shows in Israel.

After Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack against Israel, Waters appeared on journalist Piers Morgan’s show and openly denied the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Last month, Israeli singer-songwriter Dudu Tassa blasted Waters over his continued campaign against artists who choose not to boycott Israel despite his calls on them to do so.

In a post on Instagram directly addressing Waters, Tassa wrote, “Dear Roger, Are you not tired of obsessing over the same musicians who are simply trying to bring good into the world? Move on. Your incredible music has already contributed and inspired an entire generation. Now, all the noise achieves nothing. Music is what matters. Got it?”

Tassa’s post came after Waters, in a conversation on The Empire Files podcast, criticized Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood over their refusal to cancel shows in Israel, even going so far as to label Yorke a “pr**k”.